DSS says organising 2,500-km-long human chain to mark Democracy Day is laudable

Congratulating the State government for organising a 2500-km-long human chain to commemorate the International Day of Democracy on September 15, the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) has said that the human chain consisting of nearly 25 lakh participants from across the State is going to set a world record.

State convener of the samiti D.G. Sagar, addressing press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, lauded the Siddaramaiah-led government and in particular, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, for organising such an event to make people aware of the importance of the Constitution.

The human chain, which will start from Bidar district, will enter Kalaburagi at Kinni Sadak village and pass through nearly 30 villages before going to Yadgir district. Nearly 500 activists from Dalit Sangharsh Samiti will participate in the human chain, Dr. Sagar added.

Replying to a question regarding the honey trap case in which Dalit Sene State president Hanumanth Yelasanghi and his close associates have been arrested by Kalaburagi Police, Dr. Sagar termed it unpardonable and urged the police to bring the perpetrators to justice, irrespective of who they are.