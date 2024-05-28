DSS leaders extend support to protest rally demanding arrest of Prajwal Revanna

Shivamogga

The leaders of different factions of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti have extended their support to the State-level protest rally, demanding the arrest of JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, to be held in Hassan on May 30.

Sridhar Kaliveer, leader of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Dalita Sanghatanegala Okkuta, in a press conference in Hassan on May 27, said that Prajwal Revanna had tarnished the image of Hassan by committing a heinous crime. “Both the State Government and the Central Government have failed to arrest the accused, who is absconding. We will continue our protest until the accused is punished,” he said.

Many victims of the atrocities committed by the accused had not come forward to file complaints. “The victims belong to many castes and classes. The State government should take cognizance of the crimes committed, collect information discreetly, and protect the security of the survivors,” he said.

DSS state convener M. Gurumurthy remarked that former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy was not bothered about the dignity of women. He was only interested in who circulated the videos. “The former CM is trying to mislead the course of the investigation,” he said.

Senior leaders of the DSS Narayana Das, Krishna Das, Ambuga Mallesh, Channabasappa and others, were present at the press conference.