DSS demands exclusive industrial policy for Kalyana Karnataka

The Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) has urged the State government to pass resolutions for the development of all sections of society, including backward classes, Dalits and minorities, during the State Cabinet meeting to be held in Kalaburagi on September 17.

DSS State convener Arjun Bhadre, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that the government should formulate an exclusive industrial policy for Kalyana Karnataka region which will not only generate employment opportunities but also works towards the development of the region.

Mr. Bhadre also demanded a Ministry and Tribunal for the effective implementation of the Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Though an investigation was ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations of corruption in the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) during the BJP government, why is the government not updating the status of the investigation even after a year, Mr. Bhadre questioned.

He said that the Cabinet meeting scheduled in Kalaburagi should focus on various issues of the region and take decisions to ensure inclusive growth of the Kalyana Karnataka region.