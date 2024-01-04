DSS convention in Yadgir to mark Parinirvan Day on Monday

January 04, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Yadgir

A convention will be held in Yadgir on Monday to mark the 67th Parinirvan Day of B.R. Ambedkar, State convener of Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti D.G. Sagar has said.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday.

He said that the intention of holding the convention is to curb the conspiracy of Hindutva followers and build a secular nation.

“According to the Constitution, all citizens of the country are equal. The principles of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar are the same and based on this concept, the DSS was formed. And, it will fight to build an equal society and a secular nation,” he added.

He said that unfortunately, divisive forces, that believe in Hindutva, are trying to bring Manusmriti back again in the country. But, people who want to live according to the Constitution and particularly, the DSS, will not allow such forces to grow in the nation,” he added.

He further said that the convention will help build an equal society and destroy any efforts that will nurture the growth of fascist forces.

District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will inaugurate the convention. Sidda Basava Kabeeranand Swamiji of Chigaralli Mutt will attend it.

Shivaputra Javali, Shivalinga Hasanapur, Chandappa, Shivakumar Talwar, Bheemanna Natekar, S.P. Sullad and H. Shankar were present.