DSS condemns ‘lapses’ in conduct of NEET

Condemning the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024 examinations, the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) demanded a probe by the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the grace marks provided for 1,563 students by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

State convener of the samiti S.R. Kollur, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that of the 23.33 lakh students who appeared for the exams, 67 secured 720 out of 720 marks.

Mr. Kollur said that 85% of seats in medical colleges are filled through State quota and NEET is conducted by the Centre for filling the remaining 15% all India quota seats.

He demanded that the respective States should be allowed to conduct the entrance exam for filling the 15% seats under all India quota.

Criticising the BJP leaders for maintaining silence over alleged irregularities in NEET exams Mr. Kollur urged the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the order on conducting re-exam for 1,563 students.

