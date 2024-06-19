GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DSS condemns ‘lapses’ in conduct of NEET

Published - June 19, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
State convener of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) S.R. Kollur addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

State convener of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) S.R. Kollur addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Condemning the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024 examinations, the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) demanded a probe by the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the grace marks provided for 1,563 students by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

State convener of the samiti S.R. Kollur, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that of the 23.33 lakh students who appeared for the exams, 67 secured 720 out of 720 marks.

Mr. Kollur said that 85% of seats in medical colleges are filled through State quota and NEET is conducted by the Centre for filling the remaining 15% all India quota seats.

He demanded that the respective States should be allowed to conduct the entrance exam for filling the 15% seats under all India quota.

Criticising the BJP leaders for maintaining silence over alleged irregularities in NEET exams Mr. Kollur urged the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the order on conducting re-exam for 1,563 students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.