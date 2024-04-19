DSS alleges attack on Dalits

April 19, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leaders have complained that members of some land-owning families committed atrocities on some Dalit labourers in Shemanewadi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district.

The DSS members took out a protest in the village on Friday, demanding the arrest of eight persons who allegedly entered the houses of victims, damaged the pictures and images of Dr. Ambedkar and Lord Buddha and assaulted the family members. The alleged assault occurred on April 14. A case has been filed, they said.