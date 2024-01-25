January 25, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has decided to revise the remuneration of guest faculty in government schools and pre-university colleges by up to ₹15,000 per month.

The department has proposed increasing remuneration by ₹12,000 per month for guest faculty in primary and high schools, and by ₹15,000 for PU college guest lecturers. As of now, these guest faculty get ₹10,000 in schools, and ₹12,000 in colleges.

“We have submitted a proposal to the government to revise the remuneration for guest faculty in schools and PU colleges up to ₹15,000. The Finance Department is examining the proposal,” said Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of DSEL.

Around 40,000 guest faculty work in primary, high school, and PU colleges across Karnataka. They are not happy with the department’s decision and are demanding facilities, including lump sum amount and health insurance, that were announced for guest faculty of government first grade colleges.

After a 45-day-long protest by guest faculty of government first grade colleges across Karnataka for various demands, including confirmation of services, in December 2023, the Chief Minister promised to increase their remuneration up to ₹8,000 per month on the basis of work experience. Along with this, financial benefits like ₹5 lakh lump sum, health insurance up to ₹5 lakh (with conditions), one leave per month, were also promised.

A government higher primary school guest faculty told The Hindu, “I am a B.A. B.Ed graduate and have been working for eight years as guest faculty. Around 250 children are enrolled in our school. We work eight hours every day, but the department is paying us only ₹10,000 per month for one year. Earlier, it was ₹8,000 per month. I have a family. The prices of all things are going up every day, but not our remuneration. We request the government to increase the remuneration and provide other benefits too,” she demanded.

Another guest faculty said, “I work in the school which is located in a remote area. We don’t have proper transport. The daily commute is very difficult. The remuneration is not enough to cover my travel expenses and also taking care of my family.”

Ningegowda A.H., president, Karnataka State PU College Lecturers’ Association, said, “The guest faculty of schools and PU colleges are not organised, and never organised a protest against the government in any manner for any demand. We welcome the decision of the DSEL to increase remuneration. But, we are demanding that the remuneration be increased up to ₹20,000. Along with this, we want health insurance, retirement benefit and 5% grace marks in teachers’ recruitment. The government should announce this in the coming State budget. I will submit a proposal to the department in this regard.”

