D.S. Veeraiah got kickback of ₹3 crore in truck terminal scam, bought four plots of land: CID charge sheet 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the alleged scam at D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd. has charge sheeted two individuals S. Shankarappa, former MD of the company, and D.S. Veeraiah, former chairman of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charge sheet says the accused gave three firms 668 works amounting to ₹39.25 crore, all less than ₹5 lakh, without tenders and released the money even when the works were never carried out. The charge sheet further alleged and gave details of bank transactions to show Mr. Veeraiah got ₹3 crore credited to his Canara Bank account via five transactions from these companies and middlemen. The charge sheet further alleged that using the money, he bought four sites (945, 946, 949 and 950) in Upkar Residency, Ullal, Bengaluru.

The charge sheet alleged that Mr. Veeraiah, misusing his position as chairman of the company, introduced a resolution (agenda 28) in the minutes of the meeting of the company on October 25, 2021, authorising the company to spend up to ₹2 crore in “piece contracts”, even though the then Managing Director objected to it. Later, the CID claimed to have found that Mr. Veeraiah replaced the page with a fake/forged document which said the company was authorised to spend up to ₹10 crore in “piece contracts”. The charge sheet alleged that using this forged document, Mr. Veeraiah gave out piece contracts to three firms totalling to ₹39.25 crore and cleared the bills even though the works were not carried out.

While the CID has secured sanction for prosecution against Mr. Shankarappa under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, by the State government, the department is yet to secure the same against Mr. Veeraiah. So, while the CID has submitted charge sheet against Mr. Shankarappa under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, it has filed charge sheet against Mr. Veeraiah only under sections of IPC. A supplementary charge sheet would be filed against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, once the State government grants sanction for prosecution, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.