D.S. Sridhar selected for Parthi Subba Award

D.S. Sridhar

MANGALURU

22 December 2020 02:54 IST

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy has chosen senior Yakshagana scriptwriter and ‘arthadari’ D.S. Sridhar for its prestigious Parthi Subba Award for 2020.

The award carries a ₹1 lakh in purse, a certificate, a plaque and a shawl. Mr. Sridhar, from Daremane, Nittur village, Hosanagara taluk in Shivamogga district, who is leading a retired life now had taught Kannada at Pompei Pre-University College, Kinnigoli in Dakshina Kannada for three decades.

Mr. Sridhar has written 35 Yakshagana ‘prasangas’. He is also a ‘veshadhari’ and a critic. Udupi Yakshagana Kendra has published his 26 Yakshagana scripts in two volumes, as 13 scripts each, titled Yakshagana Prasanga Malika. Some of his other works are Shukra Sanjeevini, Maha Prasthana, Garuda Pratapa, Bala Bharatha and Aasura Guru Shukracharya. He has won many awards including the one in 2011 from the then Karnataka Yakshagana and Bayalata Academy.

The academy has selected five persons for its Honarary Award for 2020 which carries ₹50,000 purse, a plaque, a certificate and a shawl. They are Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna from Udupi, K. Thimmappa Gujaran from Dakshina Kannada, Vijaya Nalini Ramesh from Sirsi, Chakkere Shivashankar from Bengaluru and B. Parashuram from Harapanahalli.

It has selected 10 persons for its annual Yaksha Siri Award for this year. The award has ₹25,000 in purse, a plaque, a certificate and a shawl.

Those who have been selected for the Yaksha Siri Award are Gopala Acharya Thirthahalli from Kundapura, Belthur Ramesh from Kundapura, Aavarse Srinivasa Madivala from Udupi, Harinarayana Baipadithaya from Mangaluru, Sanjay Kumar Shetty from Mangaluru, M.R. Hegde Kanagoda from Sirsi, Subrahmanya Dhareshwara from Kirimanjeshwara in Kundapura, Vitla Shambhu Sharma from Bantwal, Hanumantarayappa from Sira in Tumakuru and A.M. Mulavagalappa from Kolar.

Sanjeeva Suvarna, who has been chosen for the Honorary Award, is an artiste of Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana and Principal at Udupi Yakshagana Kendra. He is known for new experiments within the boundaries of traditional Yakshagana.

Vijaya Nalini Ramesh has obtained her Ph.D. degree from Karnatak University Dharwad on the topic creativeness in talamaddale.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday the chairman of the academy M.A. Hegde said that the awards will be presented at a function either in Ravindra Kalakshetra or in Nayana Rangamandira in Bengaluru in February 2021.