D.S. Ramesh takes over as new DC of Chamarajanagar

D.S. Ramesh on Monday took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district.
Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal handed over charge to Mr. Ramesh at a brief ceremony in Chamarajanagar on Monday.
