DS-MAX Cricket League held

DS-Max Properties recently held the ‘DS-MAX Cricket League’, in which 16 teams participated. The finals was DS-Max Swatantra vs DS-Max Sankalp-Manor, in which the former won the DCL Trophy of Season 1. DS-Max Championship League Season 2 is in the offing, say the organisers. The event was sponsored by State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Pillar Five, RD TMT, Shashank Infra Projects, President TMT, TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd., and Krish-V, said a release.