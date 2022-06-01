Drying papad on steps of Suvarna Soudha costs worker her job

Pictures were shared widely on social media

A daily wage worker at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi has lost her job for drying papad on the steps of the structure.

Mallavva of Kondaskoppa village was employed by a contractor on daily wage basis to cut grass in front of Suvarna Soudha. On Tuesday, she spread a bedsheet on the steps of the Legislature building and put out papads to dry, as she worked on the lawn.

This was noticed by some commuters on the National Highway who took pictures. The pictures were shared widely on social media with comments like “At least now someone found a way to utilise the mammoth building”, and “The best use of Suvarna Soudha since it was constructed’”.

The issue seemed to have embarrassed the State government. Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner, rushed to the spot and met PWD officers who were in charge of its maintenance. The PWD officers said that they had issued a notice to the labour contractor who had replied that Mallavva had been relieved of her duties.

Human rights activists, however, have criticised the government’s act. “What wrong has Mallavva done? It is common for all labourers and poor people to dry papad and other eatables in front of their homes or workplaces. Dismissing her from service is to insult the dignity of the working class,” Bheemanagouda Patagonda, advocate and activist, said.

He said he was petitioning the government seeking her reinstatement.