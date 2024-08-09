Dry spell results in reduced water inflow into the Krishna

A brief dry spell in the Krishna basin, including Belagavi and parts of Maharashtra, has led to reduced water release in the river course.

On Friday, inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district was reduced to around 2.06 lakh cusecs.

The outflow, however, was maintained at 1.5 lakh cusecs. Almatti dam now has 110 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 123 tmcft of water.

Discharge from Maharashtra was around 93,000 cusecs. This is a third of the water released last week.

Several of the 51 bridges and barrages that were submerged in the river waters are now being thrown open for traffic.

The biggest among them is the Kudchi-Ugar bridge that connects Maharashtra with villages in Belagavi district.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal of Belagavi district has 50.5 tmcft of water against a total of capacity of 51 tmcft. Inflow was 10,406 cusecs, while outflow was 3,534 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti has 34.17 tmcft of water against a total storage of 37.73 tmcft of water. Inflow was around 3,000 cusecs and outflow 2,194 cusecs.

