GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dry spell results in reduced water inflow into the Krishna

Water release from Almatti dam maintained at 1.5 lakh cusecs

Published - August 09, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The bridge over the Krishna in Kudchi that was submerged in the river waters last month is now being thrown open for traffic.

The bridge over the Krishna in Kudchi that was submerged in the river waters last month is now being thrown open for traffic. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A brief dry spell in the Krishna basin, including Belagavi and parts of Maharashtra, has led to reduced water release in the river course.

On Friday, inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district was reduced to around 2.06 lakh cusecs.

The outflow, however, was maintained at 1.5 lakh cusecs. Almatti dam now has 110 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 123 tmcft of water.

Discharge from Maharashtra was around 93,000 cusecs. This is a third of the water released last week.

Several of the 51 bridges and barrages that were submerged in the river waters are now being thrown open for traffic.

The biggest among them is the Kudchi-Ugar bridge that connects Maharashtra with villages in Belagavi district.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal of Belagavi district has 50.5 tmcft of water against a total of capacity of 51 tmcft. Inflow was 10,406 cusecs, while outflow was 3,534 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti has 34.17 tmcft of water against a total storage of 37.73 tmcft of water. Inflow was around 3,000 cusecs and outflow 2,194 cusecs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.