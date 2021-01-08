Dry run in Malnad

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccine was done at several centres in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts on Friday. The exercise was conducted at hospitals and health centres to check the preparedness to conduct the drive.
The dry run was conducted at seven centres in Hassan, including Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Health workers participated in the trial and the officers monitored the preparations. The other places were Rajeev Nursing Home, SDM Ayurveda Hospital, M. Krishna Hospital, Community Health Centre at Mosale Hosahalli, taluk hospital at Holenarsipur and primary health centre at Palya in Alur taluk.
District Health Officer K.H. Sathish and HIMS Director B.C. Ravi Kumar, Medical Superintendent Krishnamurthy and others monitored the exercise.
In Chikkamagaluru district, the dry run was conducted at six centres including the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru town. The other centres were the city health centre, Holy Cross Hospital, taluk hospital at Mudigere, PHC at Hulikere in Kadur taluk and Community Health Centre at Ajjampura. As many as 150 health workers participated in the exercise.
Additional DC Kumar, DHO Umesh, Reproduction and Child Health Officer K. Bharat Kumar and others participated.
Similarly, the exercise was conducted at nine centres in Shivamogga district. The district administration has prepared a list of 22,300 health workers to be covered in the first phase of vaccination in the district.
