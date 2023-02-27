Dry grass catches fire on Central University campus

February 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A fire broke out on the premises of Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Sunday afternoon.

The fire spread across a patch of dry grass on campus and destroyed a solar power plant, the compound wall and the hostel. There are possibilities that animals and birds could have perished in the incident.

Dry grass had grown tall throughout the campus. Some local residents were making attempts to set it fire for the last three days, complained university officials.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. It will be brought to the notice of the Police and Forest departments, officials said.