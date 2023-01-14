ADVERTISEMENT

Dry, cold weather springs hope for mango lovers in Karnataka after two consecutive years 

January 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Owing to erratic rains and blight disease, quality and quantity of the fruit had dipped in the State over the last two years

Jahnavi T. R.

If dry weather continues till April, then the yield is expected to be around 12 lakh metric tonnes this year | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

There seems to be some good news for mango lovers this season. After two ‘off’ years, this year there might be a good amount of yield, barring any weather variations.

Owing to erratic rains and blight disease, the quality and quantity of the fruit had reduced in the State over the last two years. Last year, it was only around 7-8 lakh metric tonnes, as against an average of 10 - 14 lakh metric tonnes every year.

If dry weather continues till April, then the yield might be around 12 lakh metric tonnes this year, according to senior officials of Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Critical factors

There are two factors which play a key role in flower initiation and fruit setting of mangoes, experts say — soil moisture and night temperature. “If there are cold conditions, then there would be good flower initiation. This year, so far, night temperature has been dropping and there has been no rain after December. If the same weather pattern continues, then this will hopefully be an ‘on’ year for mangoes,” said a senior official.

Usually, the fruits from Ramanagaram district, hit the markets first, but this year, the rain in the first week of December hampered flower initiation and hence, mangoes from there would only be available by May. By the end of April, mangoes from other parts of the State like Kolar, Chickballapur districts will be ready to eat. Senthoora, Raspuri and Badami (Alphonso) varieties will be the first ones available. 

Good production

In Karnataka, mangoes are cultivated on around 1.60 lakh hectares of land and Kolar district accounts for around 50% of the total production in the State. With ease of transportation, varieties from other States, like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, are also expected to come to the markets this year. While the prices were fluctuating between ₹100 and ₹200 last year, this year, good production could also mean that mangoes will be easier on the consumers’ pockets.

Mango Board is also optimistic about conducting the famed Mango Mela in Lalbagh on a grand scale this year, if there is no rise in COVID-19 cases. By the first week of May, mangoes will also be available of Karsiri, the online portal of KSMDMCL where customers can place orders directly from farmers and get them delivered to their doorstep via India Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US