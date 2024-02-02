Dry chilli mela begins in Hubballi

February 02, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A three-day dry chilli mela organised with the objective of providing a direct marketing platform to chilli growers began at Moorusavir Mutt Playground in Hubballi on Friday with Labour Minister and district-in-charge for Dharwad Santosh Lad inaugurating it formally.

After inaugurating the three-day event, the Minister interacted with the chilli farmers and students pursuing horticulture courses and sought information from officials on the latest trends in the spices cultivation.

The 12th Dry Chilli Mela has been jointly organised by Karnataka State Spices Development Board, Horticulture Department, Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Hubballi, Amara Shiva FPO, Saunshi and Uluva Yogi FPO, Hubballi.

Speaking to presspersons after the inauguration, Mr. Lad said it was heartening to note that horticulture students and people from various other districts were participating in the mela. Such events would help the farmers in finding a direct market for their yield and also selling their produce without the involvement of any middlemen, he said.

Guarantee schemes

Mr. Lad said that a mega programme on the Guarantee Schemes of Hubballi Dharwad Central and East constituencies would be held at Railway Ground in Hubballi on Saturday and around 20,000 people are expected to participate in it.

In another programme to be held at Dharwad, awareness on the guarantee schemes for the Hubballi Dharwad West and Dharwad constituencies would be held on February 5. In the coming days, similar programmes would be held at various taluks in the district, he said, adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was likely to participate in the district-level programme on guarantee schemes.

Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya, Managing Director of Karnataka State Spices Development Board B.R. Girish, General Manager Siddaramaiah Baragimath and others were present.

