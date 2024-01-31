GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dry Chilli Mela at Moorusavir Mutt High School Playground in Hubballi from Friday

The objective is to provide a direct marketing platform for chilli growers from the region

January 31, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The 12th Dry Chill Mela will be held at the Moorusavir Mutt High School Playground in Hubballi from Friday to provide direct marketing platform to chilli growers from the region.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Managing Director of Karnataka State Spices Development Board B.R. Girish said that the three-day event is being organized in association with the Horticulture Department, the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee of Hubballi, the Amara Shiva Farm Producers Organisation, Suanshi, and Uluva Yogi FPO, Hubballi.

The chilli mela will be inaugurated by Labour Minister Sanotsh Lad at 11 a.m., while Minister for Horticulture and Chairman of the Board S.S. Mallikarjun will inaugurate the stalls.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt, Chairman of NWKRTC Bharamagouda (Raju) Kage, Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya and others  will participate, he said.

The objective of the chilli mela is to create a platform and encourage farmers to directly sell their produce to consumers, he said.

Mr. Girish said that during last year’s chilli mela, around 100 farmers participated in the event selling around 246 quintals of dry chilli of different varieties worth ₹1.10 crore.

He also appealed to farmers to register their names in advance at the taluk horticulture offices or at the office of the Spices Board by providing details of their farmland and Aadhaar card.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.