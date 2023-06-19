Drunken brawl by firm owner leads to non-payment of salaries to employees

June 19, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

An alleged midnight drunken brawl at a plush hotel in the city has now led to non-payment of salaries to several employees who are working in the private firms run by the accused. The FIR was registered at R. T. Nagar police station on June 10.

A private bank has now frozen 14 current accounts of multiple firms run by the accused identified as Vedant Daggar. The accounts were blocked on the request of R. T. Nagar police on June 16. Having accounts frozen, the companies are reportedly unable to make any transactions due to which salaries of at least 140 workers are pending.

It all began on Friday night around 9:45 p.m., when the accused Vedant encountered Darshan Govindaraju. Mr. Govindaraju in his complaint alleged that Vedant, who was his friend, met him at a hotel and used abusive language asking why he did not strike up a conversation. The duo came to the hotel to attend a wedding event of a common friend.

Mr. Govindaraju said he ignored and moved away from him. “Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, while I was walking towards the second floor to have dinner, Vedant came near me with a liquor bottle in his hand. He then hit me near my neck and shoulder with the same bottle and I collapsed. I was bleeding,” Mr. Govindaraju said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital. The police say that the accused is absconding.

A friend of Vedant claimed that it was a false complaint and there were no injuries. “The police are acting hastily in this case and have now frozen accounts, making it impossible to pay salaries,” he alleged.

R. T. Nagar police said they are simply doing their duty by filing an FIR, and there were instructions from higher-ups to send requests to the bank to block accounts as he was absconding.