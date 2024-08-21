Drunk man makes bomb theat call to KIA, apologises

The International Airport police have registered a case against a man from Hyderabad for making a hoax bomb threat call to Kempegowda International Airport’s help centre from his mobile phone on Monday (August 19) night in an inebriated state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The call came at 9.40 p.m. and created panic at the airport, prompting security personnel to conduct a drill to check for suspicious objects. The caller even identified himself as Sumanth Reddy from Hyderabad and claimed that an explosive was planted on the airport premises, but he was unaware of its location. Following this, the bomb threat assessment committee investigated the claim and declared it a “non-specific” (hoax) call.

Minutes later, the man called again to apologise, confessing that he had called by mistake and that he was under the influence of alcohol. A probe has now revealed that the caller had made a similar call to Chennai International Airport as well and made similar claims.

Based on the complaint filed by Nishanth Zaman, the terminal manager, an FIR was registered, and the man was booked under section 353 (1) (statements conducing to public mischief) of BNS, 2023. Efforts are on to track him down for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.