GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunk man makes bomb theat call to KIA, apologises

Published - August 21, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The International Airport police have registered a case against a man from Hyderabad for making a hoax bomb threat call to Kempegowda International Airport’s help centre from his mobile phone on Monday (August 19) night in an inebriated state.

The call came at 9.40 p.m. and created panic at the airport, prompting security personnel to conduct a drill to check for suspicious objects. The caller even identified himself as Sumanth Reddy from Hyderabad and claimed that an explosive was planted on the airport premises, but he was unaware of its location. Following this, the bomb threat assessment committee investigated the claim and declared it a “non-specific” (hoax) call.

Minutes later, the man called again to apologise, confessing that he had called by mistake and that he was under the influence of alcohol. A probe has now revealed that the caller had made a similar call to Chennai International Airport as well and made similar claims.

Based on the complaint filed by Nishanth Zaman, the terminal manager, an FIR was registered, and the man was booked under section 353 (1) (statements conducing to public mischief) of BNS, 2023. Efforts are on to track him down for further investigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.