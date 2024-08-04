ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk driver kills one, injures two staffers of Electronics City Expressway

Published - August 04, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old staffer of Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt. Ltd., the company that runs the Electronics City Expressway, was killed and two others injured when an inebriated speeding goods vehicle driver knocked them down while they were on duty on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Manjunath, along with colleagues Satish and Radhakrishna were patrolling on expressway on Saturday night and found that a vehicle had broken down and was parked on the side of the flyover near pillar 82 between Kudlu Gate and Singasandra. The trio rushed to help and put out barricades and blinkers. Manjunath was managing the traffic before calling the towing van.

Meanwhile, a speeding goods vehicle heading towards Electronic City crashed into the parked vehicle despite Manjunath trying to signal to the driver to slow down and take a diversion. The driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, was driving in a rash and negligent manner, crashed into the parked vehicle so hard that both the vehicles overturned and Manjunath standing at the back of the vehicle was crushed to death on the spot. Satish and Radhakrishna jumped to safety, but were injured in the accident. The injured duo managed to stop a passing vehicle and shifted the profusely bleeding Manjunath to the hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Based on the complaint filed by Satish, the Hulimavu Traffic Police arrested the driver of the goods vehicle Sandeep Rampal. He was found to be drunk. 

Manjunath was occupied with the upcoming marriage of his daughter to be held on August 10, a police officer said. 

