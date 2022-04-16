Drugs worth ₹52.5 lakh seized, one held

The HSR Layout police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly dealing in drugs and seized 105 kg of marijuana worth ₹52.5 lakh from him.

“The accused, Sadiq, hails from Hosur and sourced cannabis from Bihar and Odisha with the help of his father,” said a police officer. He smuggled the drugs from Hosur to the city and stored consignments in an abandoned house in HSR Layout. “He would take small quantities every day and sell it to his contacts depending on the demand,” the police officer added.

Based on the information he gave, the police seized the consignments in storage. “Sadiq has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and is in police custody for further investigation. Efforts are on to track his father,” said the police.