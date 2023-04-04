Drugs, liquor and cash seized in Bidar district

April 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The different poll management teams, including the Flying Squad, the Static Surveillance Team, the Excise and the Police teams, together have seized material worth ₹68,25,647 since the model code of conduct was enforced on March 29 in view of the Assembly elections in the State.

As per information provided by the district administration, the teams have seized 736.85 litres of liquor worth ₹3,25,177 and 440 kg of drugs worth around ₹65 lakh in the last seven days. The teams also seized ₹13,33,530 in cash in the same period.

The district administration has established 30 check-posts, including seven inter-State check-posts along the Maharashtra and Telangana borders.

Aurad constituency, which shares its border with both Maharashtra and Telangana, tops the list with seven check-posts, all inter-State ones, followed by Bidar South and Basavakalyan with five each.

The administration has deployed 90 special teams at these check-posts to keep a vigil on the movement of money, liquor, drugs and other freebies.

13.48 lakh voters

Bidar district has 13,48,019 voters (6,96,687 men, 6,51,332 women and 43 transgender) spread across six Assembly segments. Of these, there are 29,918 voters in the 80 plus category and 22,883 voters with disabilities.

Basavakalyan is on the top of the list with 2,41,502 voters followed by Humnabad with 2,40,332, Bhalki 2,26,046, Bidar 2,22,277, Aurad 2,16,357 and Bidar South with 2,01,505.

The district has 1,504 polling stations located at 1,017 places. Of these, 348 are identified as critical polling stations and 24 as vulnerable polling stations.

Bidar constituency has 96 critical polling stations and Bidar South has 46. All six segments have four vulnerable polling stations each.

Every Assembly segment will have five Pink Polling Stations, one Young Polling Station and One PwD (Persons with Disabilities) Polling Station each. The administration will also establish two Bidri Polling Stations at Bidar and one Lambani Polling Station at Aurad.

“We have identified two polling stations in Bidar around which Bidri artisans are concentrated. We have planned to decorate these polling stations with Bidri art to popularise Bidriware,” Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Govinda Reddy told The Hindu.