Drug racket busted, two African nationals arrested

September 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Acting on a tip-off about drugs being sold, officials from Bagalagunte police raided a premise on Wednesday afternoon and arrested two African nationals allegedly peddling drugs.

Police have recovered 21 grams of MDMA crystals, a bike, and ₹2000 cash from the accused.

One of the arrested hails from South Africa and another from Nigeria. The duo had come to the city on a business visa and were selling readymade garments but also peddled drugs as a side hustle, said the police. Further investigation is on to ascertain the source of the narcotics.

