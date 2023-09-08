HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Drug racket busted, two African nationals arrested

September 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off about drugs being sold, officials from Bagalagunte police raided a premise on Wednesday afternoon and arrested two African nationals allegedly peddling drugs.

Police have recovered 21 grams of MDMA crystals, a bike, and ₹2000 cash from the accused.

One of the arrested hails from South Africa and another from Nigeria. The duo had come to the city on a business visa and were selling readymade garments but also peddled drugs as a side hustle, said the police. Further investigation is on to ascertain the source of the narcotics. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.