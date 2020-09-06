Karnataka drug racket: accused named in FIR continue to be at large

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), probing the drug racket case, has formed a separate team to track down many of the accused who remain at large.
So far, the police have Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, a second division assistant with the Jayanagar RTO, a foreign national, and three party organisers in custody.
Some of the more high-profile names mentioned in the FIR are yet to be detained at the time of going to press.
Among the accused is Aditya Alva, son of the former Minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi. “We have reasons to suspect that he is in Mumbai. His house here is locked,” said a senior CCB official.
Another person is in quarantine as he had contracted COVID-19. The police asked him to appear before the CCB after recovery.
The CCB continued to question Ragini for the second day on Sunday. “We are verifying her property and assets to ascertain her source of income,” said the official.
The BJP has distanced itself from Ragini after a video showing her campaigning along with B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for the 2019 Assembly bypolls, went viral. “The BJP is neither accountable nor answerable for Ragini Dwivedi’s activities in her personal and professional life,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath