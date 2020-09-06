Karnataka drug racket: accused named in FIR continue to be at large

Central Crime Branch forms team to track them down

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), probing the drug racket case, has formed a separate team to track down many of the accused who remain at large.

So far, the police have Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, a second division assistant with the Jayanagar RTO, a foreign national, and three party organisers in custody.

Some of the more high-profile names mentioned in the FIR are yet to be detained at the time of going to press.

Among the accused is Aditya Alva, son of the former Minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi. “We have reasons to suspect that he is in Mumbai. His house here is locked,” said a senior CCB official.

Another person is in quarantine as he had contracted COVID-19. The police asked him to appear before the CCB after recovery.

The CCB continued to question Ragini for the second day on Sunday. “We are verifying her property and assets to ascertain her source of income,” said the official.

The BJP has distanced itself from Ragini after a video showing her campaigning along with B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for the 2019 Assembly bypolls, went viral. “The BJP is neither accountable nor answerable for Ragini Dwivedi’s activities in her personal and professional life,” it said.