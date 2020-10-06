Drug probe: CCB raids house of former underworld don Muthappa Rai’s son

06 October 2020 19:06 IST

Police say that Ricky Rai was in touch with Aditya Alva and other accused who are on the run

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, which is probing the drug racket allegedly linked to the Kannada film industry, detained Ricky Rai, son of the late former underworld don-turned-social activist Muthappa Rai, for questioning on Tuesday. A team also searched his house in Sadashivanagar.

CCB officials suspect he has information on the whereabouts of Aditya Alva, son of the late Minister Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi, who has been absconding ever since he was named one of the key accused in the case. “During the course of our investigation, we came across information that Aditya and the other accused who are on the run, are in touch with Ricky,” said a CCB official.

Search operations in Bidadi house

Based on this information, a CCB police team questioned Ricky before searching the premises. Officials later went to Muthappa Rai’s house near Bidadi, questioned staff employed there, and searched the premises. “Ricky was not just in touch with the accused but also attended the parties they hosted. We have also checked his mobile phone,” said the official.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed the developments. “Warrants were obtained and a search conducted in Ricky’s house based on information that he is supporting a few of the absconding accused,” he said.

Aditya, along with socialite and event manager Viren Khanna and another accused in the case, Sheikh Fazil, allegedly organised private parties where drugs such as ecstasy and LSD were sold and used. While Viren has been arrested, Fazil and Aditya are on the run.