Drug peddler arrested

The Yelahanka police on Friday arrested a Nigerian national and seized 1.4 kg of MDMA, 6.5 kg of marijuana, seven mobile phones, ₹28,000 cash and a scooter from him. Base on a tip-off a team of police, led by Inspector V. Balaji, raided a farmhouse in Palenahalli where the accused John Abraham was staying on rent and carrying out his drug peddling business . The police arrested him under NDPS Act and are looking for his associate who is on the run. The accused would sell the drugs to his clients including college students and members of general public, the police said .