Drug menace: Bengaluru police arrest 31 people in raids

Bengaluru

07 September 2020 23:28 IST

Recover ₹2 crore worth of illegal substances, including marijuana and ecstasy

The Bengaluru police, who are conducting a special special drive against the sale and use of drugs, recovered at least ₹2 crore worth of illegal substances, including marijuana and ecstasy, and arrested 31 people in a series of raids on Monday.

The East division police alone registered as many as 294 cases, arrested 19 people and booked a total of 320 persons, S. Murugan, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) said. The South East division police, as part of the drive, arrested 10 persons including four students.

“Some of the dealers we have arrested may have links with those accused in the case that the Central Crime Branch is probing, which is linked to the Kannada film industry,” said another senior police official.

Advertising

Advertising

Darknet gang busted

One of the bigger drug bust involved the arrest of 11 people who are allegedly part of a ring that imported party drugs like ecstasy and LSD from aboard. They sourced the drugs on the darknet, paid for them with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, and then used app-based delivery services to courier the shipped consignments to their clients in Bengaluru.

“They sold the drugs using Dunzo and Rapido Bike delivery personnel,” said the police in a press release. Two men who work with these platforms have been arrested.

The police seized ₹90 lakh worth 1,100 LSD strips, 980 MDMA or ecstasy tablets, 450 grams of MDMA crystal better known by its street name ‘meow meow’, 25 grams of brown sugar, 500 ml marijuana oil, and 48 kg of ganja from the gang.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said there was no question of the government protecting anyone. “The investigation will continue. The objective is to protect our youth from falling prey to drug menace,” he said.

Ragini’s police custody extended

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi will remain in police custody for another five days. While her family alleged that she is being falsely implicated, senior Crime Branch Officials said they have retrieved messages to drug dealers from her phone.