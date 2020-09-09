Drug case | Karnataka Central Crime Branch steps up questioning of Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi

Retrieves photos and conversation details from their phones

A day after actor Sanjjanaa Galrani was arrested in connection with the drug racket, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials continued grilling her and actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested earlier, to ascertain details of the drug parties they have allegedly attended.

The CCB officials said they had retrieved data in the form of photos and conversation details of both actors which indicate that they had regular contacts with the other accused — Rahul Thonse, Niyaz, and other drug peddlers. Rahul, a real estate businessman, was arrested on September 3, while Niyaz, a small-time actor in Kerala who also ran a talent hunt company, is alleged to be a peddler who used to supply drugs to Rahul and other peddlers.

The CCB officials have also obtained the contact details of many businessmen, children of politicians, members of the film industry, and police officials and are verifying further to know their possible roles, sources said.

Meanwhile, the family members of Ragini and Sanjjanaa and the prime accused Shiva Prakash have applied for bail, for which the CCB officials are filing objections.

On Tuesday, the CCB had arrested Sanjjanaa after obtaining what they said were “vital clues” about her alleged involvement in the drug racket from Rahul and Niyaz. The CCB officials had also raided the Langford Road house of high-end party planner Viren Khanna, who was arrested in New Delhi on September 4, and allegedly found “incriminating documents” and a set of police uniform in his house.

Zameer files complaint

Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA for Chamarajpet, has filed a complaint against Prashant Sambargi for making “reckless, derogatory, defamatory and abusive” statements in a press conference recently.

Based on the complaint, the Chamarajpet police have registered a complaint under non-cognizable report on Wednesday. Sambargi, a film producer, had accused Mr. Khan of having links with the accused in the drug racket being probed by both NCB and CCB.

Marijuana recovered

Meanwhile, four persons were arrested by the RMC Yard police on Wednesday and 2.1 kg of marijuana was allegedly recovered from them.

The police said the accused Naveen, 19, Ajay Kumar, 20, Rahul, 20, and Naveen K. 20, were waiting near Yeshwantpur Industrial suburb for their clients. Based on a tip-off, the police rounded up the accused and recovered the contraband.

The accused told the police that they had purchased the drugs from Karthik and Hamid from Ullala Upanagara and were peddling it to their contacts, who are students, labourers and also private firm employees. Efforts are on to track Karthik and Hamid.