Drug case accused in trouble for assaulting wife

An accused who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch police in the high-profile drug case linked to the Kannada film industry has once again run afoul of the local police. Businessman and accused drug peddler Vaibhav Jain, 35, was booked by the police for allegedly assaulting his wife and throwing her out of their house following a domestic row.

The Vyalikaval Police arrested Jain on charges of assault and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by his wife last Friday. He has since made bail.

“The couple have two children, aged five and one-and-a-half years. His wife, Pooja, looked after the family’s jewellery business, while Jain was in finance,” said a police officer. On February 9, he came out on bail in the drug case, but got into a fight with his wife over financial assets. In her complaint to the police, she said he assaulted and abused her. “When she resisted, he threw her out of the house with her children,” said a police officer. With the aid of a family member, his wife went to KC General Hospital to get her injuries treated before approaching the police.

“There was another complaint of this nature against him filed earlier. Based on the victim’s statement, an FIR was registered against Vaibhav. He was later let out on station bail,” said the police.

Vaibhav is one of the prime accused in the drug racket probed by the Central Crime Branch. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in organising drug parties, and is reportedly close to other accused in the case such as Viren Khanna and Ravishankar.