Drought relief of ₹3,000 each to be given to 17.9 lakh farmers

The State government on Monday decided to transfer ₹3,000 each to 17.9 lakh farmers towards drought compensation.

“The compensation is being given to small and marginal farmers. The list of farmers is ready. The government has decided to provide compensation to rain-fed area farmers and those in the tail-end of canals. A total of seven lakh farmers will benefit from the decision,” Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told presspersons here on Monday.

He said that the State government would be giving ₹272 crore along with NDRF.

“This decision would cost ₹500 crore. Of the ₹3,454 crore that came under NDRF, ₹2,451 crore has been disbursed to about 27.5 lakh farmers. More farmers would be identified to provide compensation in the remaining amount. The amount would be paid in a week’s time. In the past, 25 lakh farmers have been benefited. This time 45 lakh farmers will benefit with the compensation.”

The Minister said that the Cabinet sub-committee on drought also reviewed the pre-monsoon situation, and that the pre-monsoon rainfall had been 31 % more than the normal. As against the 113 mm normal rainfall, the State had received 152 mm. “In the first 10 days as against 51 mm rainfall that State was to have received, it received 91 mm. The State has received 78% excess rainfall. Last year, State had received 8% rainfall.” The rainfall has spread across the State, he added.

