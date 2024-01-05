Drought: Move to cultivate 750 tonnes of fodder at V.C. Farm

January 05, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst drought and diminishing fodder stocks, efforts are being made to cultivate large quantities of fodder to ensure availability for the livestock in Mandya district at least till next monsoon.

In this connection, a proposal to cultivate fodder on about 15 acres of land in V.C. Farm in the district is expected to be sent to the government seeking its approval. If everything goes as planned by the district administration in Mandya, about 750 tonnes of fodder can be produced on a 15-acre plot at the farm, taking the support of the scientists at the farm.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Kumara at a meeting in Mandya on Friday.

Also, about two acres of fenced land that is under the control of the horticulture department in each taluk in the district will be identified and steps will be taken for cultivating fodder on the land. The proposal that will be sent to the government will also include the plans for cultivating fodder in each taluk, the deputy commissioner said.

The deputy commissioner has also told the taluk officials to review the drought situation in their taluks once in 15 days and submit a report to him. The assessment has to cover drinking water, and fodder availability, he told the meeting.

He told the nodal officers appointed in each taluk for drought management to visit the respective taluks once in a week and submit a report to him after the meeting.

All taluks in Mandya have been declared drought affected.