Drought in Mysuru: More MGNREGA jobs stressed

December 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Even as Mysuru district has been declared drought-affected, works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) are set to increase with the officers getting instructions for carrying out lake development works for improving the ground water table. This will facilitate water for agriculture and drinking water for the cattle.

During her visit to panchayats to oversee the MGNREGA works, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, at a meeting in Muttur Gram Panchayat, told the officers to provide more jobs under MGNREGA in the affected areas as it will support the economically backward. She also gave directions for providing job cards to tribals besides ID cards and Aadhaar cards.

She told the officials to keep a tab on indiscriminate sinking of borewells and ensure that the borewells are sunk only where there is a need. It is advisable to repair the existing borewells instead of sinking the new. Importantly, it is most essential to check the quality of borewell water before consumption.

She later interacted with the tribal children at the government ashram school and checked the preparation done for SSLC exams with the teachers.

