GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drought in Mysuru: More MGNREGA jobs stressed

December 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Even as Mysuru district has been declared drought-affected, works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) are set to increase with the officers getting instructions for carrying out lake development works for improving the ground water table. This will facilitate water for agriculture and drinking water for the cattle.

During her visit to panchayats to oversee the MGNREGA works, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, at a meeting in Muttur Gram Panchayat, told the officers to provide more jobs under MGNREGA in the affected areas as it will support the economically backward. She also gave directions for providing job cards to tribals besides ID cards and Aadhaar cards.

She told the officials to keep a tab on indiscriminate sinking of borewells and ensure that the borewells are sunk only where there is a need. It is advisable to repair the existing borewells instead of sinking the new. Importantly, it is most essential to check the quality of borewell water before consumption.

She later interacted with the tribal children at the government ashram school and checked the preparation done for SSLC exams with the teachers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.