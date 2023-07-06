Drought-hit taluks will be declared after July 15: Krishna Byre Gowda

July 06, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government will declare drought-hit taluks only after July 15 based on the rainfall till then, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

In a reply to the issue raised by several members of the Congress and the BJP during the Zero Hour, Mr. Gowda said the monsoon had become active for the past few days and the Cabinet sub-committee which held its meeting last Monday took stock of the rain situation and agricultural operations in the State.

He said ₹1 crore would be released to each district for ensuring drinking water in villages through tankers. Drinking water was being supplied in tankers in 193 villages and 339 private borewells have been taken over for supplying drinking water in drought-hit villages.

In Karnataka, while Coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts have been receiving heavy rain, a drought-like situation is prevailing in many parts of North Karnataka and parts of Southern Karnataka.

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded the release of ₹50 lakh to each taluk to mitigate the drinking water problem, lay water pipes, and recharge borewell. Earlier, Allamprabhu Patil and B.R. Patil of the Congress spoke about drought-like situation in Kalaburagi district.

