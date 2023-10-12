Drought during khariff is expected to cause nearly 50% drop in food production: Agriculture Minister

October 12, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the southwest monsoon ending with deficit and erratic rainfall, the food production in Karnataka is estimated to come down from a projected 111 lakh tonnes to 58 lakh tonnes owing to damage to crops.

The highest crop loss has been reported with maize in 11.84 lakh hectares, followed by toor in 7.16 lakh hectares, ragi in 4.45 lakh hectares, cotton in 4.04 lakh hectares, groundnut and sugarcane in 2.7 lakh hectares, soyabean in 2.2 lakh hectares, paddy in 1.33 lakh hectares and bajra/minor millets in 1.08 lakh hectares. The total loss, according to the Agriculture Department figures, is pegged at 39.74 lakh hectares.

Drought has been declared in 195 taluks in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatives suggested

“Drought condition in the State during this khariff is expected to cause a near 50% drop in food production. Efforts will be made to balance the food production in retreating monsoon,” Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy told reporters here on Thursday. “Crops such as paddy, ragi, toor, groundnut, cotton, and jowar have been lost. Depending on the region, the officials have been directed to suggest alternative crops to the farmers.”

According to the data provided by the Agriculture Department, the State had reported a 89% sowing in the total cultivable area of 118 lakh hectare. Of the total sown area, crops in a total of 41.52 lakh hectares have been lost, which included agriculture crops in 39.74 lakh hectares and horticulture crops in 1.82 lakh hectares. The total loss of agriculture and horticulture crops has been estimated to be around ₹3,824 crore and ₹206 crore, respectively.

Compensation

The Minister said that while July saw a 29% excess rainfall than the normal, August reported a deficit of 73% that damaged the crops. He said that ₹48 crore compensation is being given to 60,381 farmers, who were unable to sow.

He pointed out as per the NDRF norms, farmers will receive ₹25,000 per hectare in irrigated land and ₹13,600 per hectare in dry land. In Karnataka, more than a thousand farmers have committed suicide, including 313 farmers in 2023-2024.

Poor quality seeds

Meanwhile, the vigilance cell in the Agriculture Department in the State has seized more than ₹5 crore worth of poor quality sowing seeds, fertilizers and insecticides and has registered 148 cases in this connection. Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said that a total of 15 licences have been cancelled, including 8 issued for fertilizers, 4 for seeds and 3 for insecticides. Stating that the court has settled 38 cases by imposing a fine of ₹11.05 lakh on producers and sellers, the Minister said that 16 cases have been filed after insecticide traces were found in organic products.

He said that over the last five years, the vigilance cell has seized ₹38.71 crore worth of poor quality seeds, fertilizers and insecticides and has filed 538 cases over the last five years. The Minister also said that the department has sent a proposal to fill up 2,000 vacancies in the department of which at least 1,000 vacancies will be filled in the first phase.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.