Dropping proposed film on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda not a set-back to party, says Chief Minister

March 21, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Reacting to the intervention of Adichunchanagiri seer Sri Nirmalananda Swami to stop the production of a film on Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that there is no question of the party having suffered a set-back in the issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, Mr. Bommai said that there is no set-back for the party on the issue. Intervening in the raging controversy over Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda, the seer had held a meeting with Horticulture Minister Muniratna to persuade him to stop the proposed film with that title.

Mr. Bommai said that when the truth comes out, victory will automatically follow. “Several historical truths have been covered up. History has been distorted to suit the interests of vested interests in India and in Karnataka. It is a known factor who was involved in all these things. When the truth is told, they are unable to bear it,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not made any impact on the State. “Even his Bharat Jodo yatra did not make any impact. And, his bogus announcement yesterday will not have any impact,” the Chief Minister said.

On Congress guarantee cards, he said that Leader of Opposition in the Assemly Siddaramaiah is issuing bogus cards to the people. The Chief Minister said that the Congress has a track record of not fulfilling promises and it has been seen in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“They announced release of ₹1,000 per household before the elections and did not implement it for four years and in the last one year, they acted like disbursing it only to dupe the people. It is not a guarantee card, just a visiting card,” he mocked at the Congress.

Mr. Bommai said that the State government is contemplating initiating judicial inquiry into 59 cases of corruption during the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah and this is being discussed with legal experts. Already, some cases are being investigated and the others will also be investigated, he said.

On the former Minister Baburao Chinchansur returning to the Congress, he said that although Mr. Chinchansur has gone back to his party, the BJP has a strong base in Gurmitkal and it will win it in the elections.

PM’s visit

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on March 25 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the State on March 24 and 26.