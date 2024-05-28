Drop Nagendra from Cabinet in view of officer’s suicide note, Vijayendra tells Siddaramaiah

An official of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation committing suicide leaving a note alleging corruption by Congress leaders proves that the Congress is a hallmark of corruption, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayendra said that the victim, Chandrasekharan P., who worked as a superintendent of accounts, ended his life after mentioning the names of a few officials in his death note.

The officer has also mentioned that a scam involving ₹187 crore has taken place based on the oral orders of the Minister concerned with the department, according to Mr. Vijayendra.

The Congress came to power in the State after accusing the BJP of corruption, Mr. Vijayendra said and asked the Siddaramaiah-led government to show the same concern and act against the corrupt leaders involved in this case.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take the matter seriously and immediately drop Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra from his Cabinet, in view of the mention made by the dead officer in his suicide note.

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the corruption charge, Mr. Vijayendra warned that the BJP will launch State-wide protests if the Congress government fails to punish those indulging in corruption.

It is matter of concern that the people have lost faith in the law and order set-up in the State, he said and asked the Home Ministry to wake up from its deep slumber and take steps to restore peace.