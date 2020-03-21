Drop in demand forces SWR to cancel over 40 trains

COVID-19 spread has severally impacted train services of South Western Railway (SWR), which has cancelled more than 40 services connecting major destinations owing to poor response. A majority of the services have been cancelled till March 31.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division, said, “After positive cases of COVID-19 emerged, the number of people travelling by trains has come down by 60%. On certain routes, there is poor patronage owing to which the Railways has taken a decision to suspend services.”

Another SWR official said, “For several train services, we received bookings of up to 4%. It is not financially viable to operate such services.”

In the city, the footfall at railway stations has come down. A few days ago, the SWR increased the price of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 to decongest railway stations.

A press release from the SWR stated that the Bengaluru Division has taken various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining safe social distance at all computerised passenger reservation (PRS) centres. Safe distance limits have been marked near ticket counters at PRS centres. The safe distance is also being ensured in seating arrangements. Thermal screening of select passengers is being done at KSR Bengaluru railway station.

Mr. Verma said staff other than those involved in operations and maintenance have been asked to stay at home.