Drop in COVID-19 cases: Exam centres shrink this year in Mysuru

Last year the SSLC examination in Mysuru district took place in almost double the number of centres that existed the previous examination year. Also, it was challenging for the authorities of the Department of Public Instruction to supervise the examination with 100-plus centres added for the safety of students.

The number of examination centres last year went up to 237 from 142 as only 12 students were permitted to write the exam in each room and only one student was allowed to sit at each desk.

This rule is not being followed this year as 147 centres have been set up in the district for the ensuing examination.

Last year, 38,989 students appeared for the exam.

Out of 661 schools, 257 are government, 124 aided, and 280 unaided.

With the steep fall in COVID-19 numbers, certain rules seem to have been relaxed, including the norms that were exclusively meant for the examination.