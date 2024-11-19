Drop anti-farmer, pro-corporate policies, says AIKKMS

Members of All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan (AIKKMS) staged a protest in Belagavi against what they called anti-farmer and pro-corporate agricultural policies being brought in by both the Union and State governments.

They took out a rally to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister seeking withdrawal of all such policies, “as they are not in the ultimate interest of the country”.

District coordinator of AIKKMS Lakkappa Bijjannavar said that due to such policies, farmers are being deprived of land, irrigation facilities and forests.

“The policies are giving unlimited power to the authorities to take over any land in the name of development and give it to private corporations at prices far below market value. Rural farmers who lose land are forced to migrate to cities to earn a living,” he said.

“But the cities are unable to keep with this demand. They are full of unemployed people. The Power Bill 2023, for example, aims at complete privatization of the power sector and make elected governments subservient to multi-national companies. We oppose such policies,” he said.

“However, the year-long protest by farmers in New Delhi against farm law amendments proved that farmers are not helpless. They are determined to fight. Farmers no longer trust the governments. Farmers will build strong movements across the country,” he said.

He demanded that the governments at the Centre and in the State develop policies that will empower farmers.

Their other demands include: government should be the sole agency trading in essential commodities; minimum support price should be legalized for all crops; procurement prices should be fixed according to Swaminathan formula; farm workers should get year-round employment and adequate wages; farm loans should be waived and irrigation pumpsets should not be metered; senior farmers should be paid pensions and crop loss compensation should be given to tenant farmers.

Leaders Maruti Parivala, Panduranga Jakathy, Jijabai Bijjannavar, Uddava Madamageri, Shattu Katabali, Bharama Mashyanatti, Bismillah Dabadi, Lacchappa Kadakola, Renuka Kadakola and Duggappa Talwar and others were present.

