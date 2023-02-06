Drones, Tejas aircraft show Karnataka’s manufacturing strength: Modi

February 06, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Karnataka’s manufacturing sector’s strength was exhibited in products ranging from drones to the Tejas fighter aircraft.

Mr. Modi, who dedicated the HAL helicopter factory in Tumakuru to the nation and lauded the talent and innovation of the State’s youth, said the manufacturing sector’s strength is manifested in products from drones to Tejas fighter planes. He also said that the “double-engine” government has made Karnataka the first choice for investors.

“The double-engine government has made Karnataka the first choice for investors. The double-engine government is paying equal attention to social infrastructure as it is giving to physical infrastructure,” said Mr. Modi who also on the occasion laid the foundation stone for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that many defence equipment such as advanced assault rifles, tanks, aircraft carriers, helicopters, fighter jets, transport aircraft are being manufactured in the country which are being used by the Indian armed forces. He also claimed that the investment made in the aerospace sector in the last 8-9 years is five times the investment made before 2014.

Mr. Modi also attacked the Opposition parties for spreading misinformation about HAL in the past and that propaganda to target his government in the name of HAL has failed. “Falsehood, no matter how big, frequent or high, is always defeated in the face of truth. This factory and the rising strength of HAL has exposed those who spread falsehood and wasted the precious time of the Parliament,” said Mr. Modi.

In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the Congress led by then party president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Mr. Modi was depriving HAL of the Rafale contract and that he was favouring the French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation over the Bengaluru headquartered defence PSU.

On this year’s budget, Mr. Modi said that the budget allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission has seen an increase of ₹20,000 crore from last year and that the biggest beneficiaries of this scheme are women.

He also said that ₹5,500 crore has been allocated for the Upper Bhadra Project, which will benefit Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and the drought-affected areas of central Karnataka. On millets, he highlighted the emphasis given on the production of millets in this year’s Budget and said that it will greatly benefit the small farmers of Karnataka.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion said that the self-reliant India campaign is the second phase of independence as the country was moving away from dependence on foreign equipment by manufacturing its own. “If the freedom struggle was national movement 1.0, then the self-reliant India campaign is national movement 2.0,” said Mr. Singh.