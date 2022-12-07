Drone, thermal camera used to spot leopard in T. Narsipur taluk

December 07, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MYSURU

A drone equipped with a thermal camera was used by the Forest Department authorities on Wednesday to spot the leopard that is on the prowl, at Ukkalagere Betta in T. Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district.

APCCF Kumar Pushkar visited the spot with a technical team and drone to assist in the ongoing operation being carried out by the forest officers to trap the leopard.

The leopard remains uncaptured despite continuous operations. It was camera-trapped on a couple of occasions. It is suspected to be hiding on the betta but not falling into the trap laid by the forest staff. In all, 16 cages and 30 camera traps have been placed in a radius of about 10 km for its capture.

The leopard has killed two persons in the taluk. The forest staff have been in pursuit of the leopard since the first human killing in October.

Conservator of Forest Malathi Priya, and DCFs V. Karikalan and Kamala Karikalan were with the APCCF during the drone operation.

Ms. Karikalan told The Hindu that the drone caught the movement of the leopard on the hill. “It is now confirmed that the leopard is on Ukkalagere Betta. The thermal camera captured the movement and the team has now moved to a higher location in the area to operate the drone.”

The Forest Department will make use of the data retrieved from the drone for reworking its strategy for capturing the leopard as the drone was flown even in the night to trace the wild cat that is on the prowl causing panic among the villagers.

