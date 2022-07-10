Drone survey for lift irrigation project initiated

Minister Munenakoppa says it will help irrigate 10,000 hectares of farmland

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa launching a drone survey for the Sri Yogeshwar Lift Irrigation Project at Byahatti in Hubballi taluk. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa has said that it has been planned to irrigate 10,000 hectares of farmland through the Sri Yogeshwar Lift Irrigation Project in Navalgund and Hubballi taluks.

He was speaking after initiating a drone survey for the ambitious project to irrigate 10,000 hectares at Byahatti village in Hubbali taluk on Saturday evening. The project is aimed at utilising the 1.5 tmcft of water available in the Tuppari Halla during the rainy season.

Mr. Munenakoppa said that the through the project, it has been planned to fill up murram quarries spread over 102 acres in Byahatti (40 acres), Thirlapur (34 acres) and Tali Morab (28 acres) and lift water to irrigate the farmland. The water available will be used to irrigate farmland in Morab, Byahatti, Sulla and Thirlapur villages, he said.

The Minister said that farmers of Navalgund Legislative Assembly have for the last several years been demanding a permanent solution to flooding in the Tuppari Halla and the Benni Halla and the Sri Yogeshwar Lift Irrigation Project has been chalked out for this purpose.

Already, tenders worth ₹150 crore have been floated for the work.

As per Paramashivaiah Committee report, flowing water will be stopped to be collected at a public place and make it available to all. The survey work will be completed in a week’s time and subsequently, the work on filling up waterbodies will begin. This apart, steps will be taken to develop waterbodies as tourist spots, he said.

He also performed bhoomi puja for the construction of a panchayat library at Byahatti. Various officials and elected representatives were present.