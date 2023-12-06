Driving school owners seek fulfilment of demands

December 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking fulfilment of their demands, the Federation of Karnataka Motor Driving Training School Owners’ Association will take out a march in Belagavi on December 8 and stage a one-day dharna in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Addressing presspersons along with other office-bearers in Hubballi on Wednesday, president of the federation Anand Patil said that it had become inevitable for them to hold the protest as their repeated pleas to the Transport Commissioner to resolve the pending issues had not received any positive response. Although four months ago, a meeting was held to revise the driving training fees and resolve other issues, no government order had been passed till date.

Mr. Anand Patil said that ‘Faceless Learning License Service’ had encountered several problems including ineligible persons getting LLR, which in turn were resulting in road accidents. “We want the government to make it mandatory to hold LLR tests at the driving training schools and also make it mandatory for the applicants to get Form-14 issued from driving schools. We want the fee revision done at the earliest,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that there were several driving schools in the State, which were operating without renewing their licenses and they wanted the government to act against such schools. He said that the federation would urge the government to transfer the staff of Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) every five years and the staff of NIC and Rose Smart every year to prevent indulgence in malpractices.

State vice-presidents Yallappa Dodmani and Basavaraj Kadli, demanded that the driving schools should be provided grant-in-aid as being done to schools and colleges. They also demanded deployment of adequate staff at RTOs.

District unit president Pushpanjali Aralikatti said that the federation members would begin a march from Yediyurappa Marg to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at 9 a.m. Other office-bearers Basavaraj Hanagal and Ravindra Harti were present.

