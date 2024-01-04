ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers to stage protest in Yadgir today

January 04, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The district unit of the Karnataka Chalakara Okkuta has planned to hold a protest against the new hit-and-run law on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, Basavaraj M. Chatnalli of the organisation said that the new law which proposes to impose a maximum punishment of 10 years in the case of rash and negligent driving is against the interest of drivers.

“The Union government could have implemented pro-drivers schemes instead of introducing such an anti-drivers law to punish them. The okkuta will oppose the law demanding that the government take back the law to protect the interest of drivers,” he said.

He also said that 250 drivers will take out a procession from the Taxi Stand to Subhas Chandra Bose Circle and submit a memorandum seeking withdrawal of the law.

Channabasava Abbetumkur and others were present.

